What’s “In” In Indonesia

The meaning of “luxury travel” is often shifting and changing. According to Bruce Rohr, the VP and global brand leader of The Luxury Collection of hotels, for travelers this year, in 2025, “luxury” is not just about opulence, grandeur and 5-star amenities. Instead, we’re looking for authenticity, sustainability and cultural immersion..

“It’s about a deeper, more meaningful connection to the destination,” he explains. “It’s about creating memories that go beyond material luxury and offering an enriched, holistic experience.”

Perhaps that philosophy is best evidenced in three Indonesian properties in the Luxury Collection which can all be experienced over an island-hopping few days. Indonesia “represents an exciting mix of adventure and luxury,” says Rohr, who highlights the combination of environmental diversity and world-class hospitality at each of the distinct resorts.

One, The Laguna, Nusa Dua, Bali, with its seven swimmable lagoons—one, it’s said, for each day of the week—is not new, but it has been newly renovated. Bali is fairly well trod these days, especially for digital nomads. But this 287-room property in Nusa Dua offers a respite from some of the less relaxing things about the, shall we say, this often overly festive destination, not to mention the streets jammed with mopeds. The Laguna is the perfect place to get your bearings and recharge from a long journey before venturing off the beaten path.

Your adventure might begin at The Sira, Lombok, which opened only two months ago in Lombok. It’s in the center of West Nusa Tenggara, an easy flight from Bali’s main airport. (Nusa means “island.”) Even just the 90-minute drive from Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport to the resort gives you the great sense that you’re not in Bali anymore. Lombok is less explored, less populated and certainly quieter, giving the opportunity for a somewhat more grounded, authentic experience. Whereas the traffic in Ubud, in Bali, can be quite dense, here you can easily explore Tiu Kelep Waterfall, the Bayan old Mosque or Sukarara Weaving Village.

The resort itself rests on the white sands overlooking Mount Agung, but the stunning two-level infinity pool is the true centerpiece. You can enjoy a traditional hotel experience in one of the hotel’s 46 expansive guestrooms, not to mention the astounding two-story Presidential Suite with its full-sized rooftop infinity pool. Perhaps a more down-to-earth (or down-to-beach) experience can be had at one of the 14 pool villas, or the 1,400 square meter Beach House, which has its own blue-tiled pool and direct beach access..

At The Sira, there’s also an emphasis on the culinary. Sure, you can get an Indonesian-inspired pizza from the outdoor pizza oven, but perhaps you’d like to try your own hands-on cooking class. You can learn to make Ayam Taliwang, a spicy grilled chicken dish with red chilies, onion, garlic and tomatoes, and then, of course, make it at home yourself.

After experiencing Lombok, next up is Labuan Bajo, the home of TA’AKTANA, Labuan Bajo, yet another jewel in the Luxury Collection’s Indonesian crown. Nestled between wild forests and the Flores Sea, this waterfront property is a prime place for both adventure and relaxation. That’s because TA’AKTANA, whose name translates to “green land,” provides access to the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Komodo National Park. Here guests can spot Komodo dragons in their natural habitat, surely an experience like nowhere else.

The resort’s infrastructure is equally out of the ordinary. Seven villas of the total 70 guest rooms are overwater. Meanwhile, the Di’a Spa, which offers an extensive menu of massage as well as seaweed and coffee body treatment, is inspired by the area’s caves. The goal at TA’AKTANA is to immerse in the biodiversity and natural beauty of Labuan Bajo, one you’ll achieve as soon as you arrive on the ten-minute drive from Komodo International Airport.

“As a collection brand, The Luxury Collection is able to uniquely venture into emerging luxury markets and pioneer travel in lesser-known destinations that more traditional brands may initially overlook,” says Rohr.

And when you get home, after you show off those Selfies with the Komodo dragon photos over a dinner of Ayam Taliwang you’ve made for your friends, you can start thinking about the Luxury Collection’s new destinations in the pipeline. As 2025 goes on, luxury adventures in the sand dunes in Totorri, Japan; in Patmos, Greece, and at Salterra, a new resort in Turks & Caicos, await.