Room Request! Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

The Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is a must-visit Forbes Five-Star Palm Beach retreat on the east coast of Florida. The property features 309 guestrooms and suites, designed by Jonathan Adler, which will make you feel like you’re straight out of Slim Aarons photograph. Two oceanfront, palm-fringed swimming pools showcase luxury cabanas and are accented by lounge areas cloaked in a calm, neutral color palette and lush, tropical landscaping by EDSA to offer a relaxed Riviera vibe. A seated bar at the adults-only tranquility pool offers cold-pressed juices, cocktails and an all-day food menu or opt for a table at the al fresco dining area. The Eau Club level rooms include a private concierge, separate check‐in and check‐out area, complimentary food and beverage services during designated periods, daily pressing service and VIP pool service. Club level rooms offer a private balcony with views of the ocean or pool and gardens. The Eau Spa is 42,000 square feet of pure relaxation with luxurious spa cabanas, bathing rituals and pampering treatments and elevated food and beverage options like Polpo, Angle and Breeze Ocean Kitchen offer a variety of cuisines. Recently, Nobu Manalapan opened taking over the resort’s Boken and Stir Bar & Terrace spaces for the season. “This is the perfect location and we couldn’t feel more excited to welcome guests and locals to enjoy our acclaimed Nobu menu,” says chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Led by executive chef Matt Raso, guests can expect signature dishes like black cod with miso, yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, rock shrimp tempura with creamy spicy sauce and wagyu tacos.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s general manager, Tim Nardi, to learn more about the property.

What are the most requested rooms at the property?

The Lanai Terrace Suites (Center Tower, rooms 144 or 146)

What makes them so special?

These exquisite ground-level accommodations offer a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, featuring private gardens that overlook the mesmerizing sea and easy access to both resort pools. Each suite is thoughtfully designed to be both elegant and functional, with a separate bedroom, spacious living room and two full bathrooms—perfect for comfortably hosting up to four guests. These suites perfectly blend coastal luxury with convenience, making them ideal for both serene escapes and lively family getaways—plus there are the incredible, unobstructed views of the ocean.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

Rates range from $2,500-$3,500

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa remains iconic in the Palm Beach destination because it offers something for everyone. As a Forbes Five-Star property with a Forbes Five-Star spa, we deliver an unparalleled level of luxury. From world-class dining to distinctive experiences and partnerships, to offering a haven of relaxation and rejuvenation, our resort exemplifies the art of indulgence and personalized service.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

The Presidential Suite. Recently remodeled, this premier room is the ultimate haven for the VIP traveler and doubles as a hospitality suite for special occasions. The Presidential Suite features 2,600+ square feet of space with panoramic ocean views and wraparound balcony, as well as two bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and dedicated living and recreational areas.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The magic of Eau Palm Beach lies in our deeply personalized approach to hospitality. Instead of offering just one standout perk or amenity, we tailor every aspect of the guest experience to individual preferences, ensuring that each stay feels uniquely special. From curated welcome touches to bespoke spa treatments and customized dining experiences, we pride ourselves on creating moments that surprise, delight and resonate with every guest in their own way. It’s this attention to detail and personalization that sets us apart.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The Jonathan Adler design which guests will see throughout the entire resort.