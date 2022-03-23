Suite Reyad Hair Salon Opens in Aspen

Whitewashed walls, champagne herringbone wood floors, curvaceous white sofas and a crystal chandelier make this salon space at the St. Regis Aspen just what colorist power couple Reyad and Kylie Williard Fritas wanted for their first salon outside New York City. The duo behind the Suite Reyad salon in midtown Manhattan, known for their meticulously applied balayage highlights, have colored the hair of Nina Garcia and model Imaan Hammam. “Everyone wants comfort, but most importantly clients like intimacy,” explains Fritas. “Especially when you spend a few hours having your hair done.” Fritas, who worked for many big salons in the past, wanted to move away from the stark, anonymous salons of yore with many chairs and too many people buzzing around. The couple decided to open a permanent location in Aspen after hosting two successful pop-ups at the resort last year. “We love servicing a new market while also getting to see a lot of our New York City clients on vacation,” says Williard Fritas, who specializes in balayage. “The St. Regis Aspen Resort is such a welcoming, beautiful hotel.” So what are the women of Aspen looking for stylistically? “A natural look as a lot of them are very active,” says Williard Fritas. “We also are big on maintaining the health of hair, so we offer deep conditioning treatments and a modern way of styling and blowing out the hair that does not promote damage. The dryness is real in the mountains!”