What To Get Done In 2025

Dr. Stafford R. Broumand is a Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon and a leader in the field of aesthetic surgery. Dr. Broumand is highly proficient in a comprehensive array of cosmetic treatments spanning from facial rejuvenation, breast enhancement and body contouring to minimally invasive injectables and non-surgical skin care. In addition, he provides various options for women seeking breast reconstruction following mastectomy and oversees an assortment of ancillary wellness programs and services offered at his 740 Park Plastic Surgery clinic on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. We spoke with Dr. Broumand to see which surgical and injectable treatments get the gold star when it comes to tightening, brightening and reducing the signs of aging overall. Here, he shares the the state-of-the-art treatments for face and body he’s excited about for the year ahead.

A Lighter Touch

“Patients are looking for more natural and petite curves and we are seeing fat grafting to round out buttock and hips–not necessarily to make them bigger and smaller breast implants as two top body treatments for 2025. We have seen a lot of benefits with nano, micro and standard fat grafting to the face (especially nano fat grafting for the face) to improve the facial shape and skin quality for a natural face contour.”

Starting Younger

“Patients under 50 are coming to us for facelifts, eyelid surgery (like a blepharoplasty) and some sort of lifting/tightening of the skin around the jawline. If a facelift is not appropriate, we would treat patients with with Botox and Morpheus8 (a device that combines microneedling with radiofrequency technology for fractional resurfacing that stimulates collagen production).”

Contour Concerns

“Patients want a natural contour these days. This means a more appropriate and better placement of Botox and fillers. No more ‘pillow face’ puffy looks for 2025.”