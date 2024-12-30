Taikun Pops Up At The Hotel Jerome

View the gallery

Bad Harriet at the Hotel Jerome is hosting Taikun for the winter season with dinner reservations offered through March 30. Taikun Sushi‘s omakase experience by chef Kei Yoshino showcases the finest ingredients from premier international markets such as Tokyo’s renowned Toyosu Fish Market. With three seatings (6pm, 7:30pm and 9:30pm) offered Wednesday through Sunday, dinner can be reserved via Tock for $225 per person, with the option to add a premium sake pairing from Hotel Jerome’s Private Cellar Collection for an additional $225 per person. The “chef’s choice” omakase menu begins with a curated selection of appetizers, progressing through multiple nigiri courses and ending with a sweet treat. Born in the heart of New York City, Taikun embodies a passion for travel and adventure, crafting exclusive omakase experiences in stunning destinations worldwide and delivering an unforgettable culinary journey in partnership with restaurateur Ryan Chadwick (known for Grey Lady, Nakazawa Aspen, Canary Club and Escobar Aspen). Previous pop-up locations include Laguna Niguel, California, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Miami, Florida and the Catskills, New York.