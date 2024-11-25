W Aspen Debuts New Culinary Offerings

W Aspen is igniting the town’s après ski scene with two new culinary experiences. In December, the property will launch a residency of chef Eyal Shani’s famed HaSalon restaurant alongside an inventive new cocktail bar, Hidalgo, helmed by mixologist Dushan Zarić of Employees Only. Together, they bring a new vision of food and beverage offerings to the tony ski town.

HaSalon Aspen is a testament to Shani’s ability to elevate simple ingredients into unforgettable dishes while honoring the rich flavors of the Mediterranean. With its festive irreverence and devil-may-care vibe, the restaurant has lured the party crowd from Tel Aviv to Miami Beach, and will touch down at W Aspen from December through April. Expect dishes like charred beetroot carpaccio, baby potatoes kissed by Osetra caviar, and “pasta dishes so ethereal they seem to float off the plate.” HaSalon Aspen will offer two dining experiences: an intimate, music-driven seating before 8pm, and later, a spirited space that plays host to both indulgent dishes and behavior—perfect for a town that embraces over-the-top revelry.

On the cocktail front, Zarić brings a touch of alchemy to W Aspen in the form of a new agave bar. Known for transforming cocktail culture, his latest venture features new interpretations to classic concoctions. Signature cocktails like the Improved Margarita and Yellow Jacket celebrate the art of mixology with carefully curated, artisanal ingredients that reflect his creative precision. Open Thursday through Monday, the bar promises to be an alluring draw both for Aspen locals and global tastemakers on holiday.

W Aspen’s newest additions reflect the brand’s ongoing global evolution, rooted in an elevated approach to gastronomy, design and service.