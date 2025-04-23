Chanel Chance Eau Splendide Pops Up In L.A.

Open to the public through May 18, Chanel has created a special beauty activation at The Grove in Los Angeles to celebrate its new fragrance, Chance Eau Splendide. Chanel’s in-house perfumer Olivier Polge has created a scent filled with bright, sparkling raspberry accord, with facets of crisp fruit, rose and violet, as well as a rich and luminous floral heart of rose geranium. It is accompanied by a sophisticated touch of powdery iris and a mysterious cedar-white musk accord. An olfactory whirlwind leaves a floral-fruity fragrance trail that is both elegant and captivating. Upon entering the space, guests will take part in a maze activity that asks them which of the four words displayed resonates with them most. Each word connects to the essence of the French Maison. Next, they’ll encounter the teller, which will reveal a hidden message corresponding to their chosen word. Guests will get to try the new eau de parfum throughout the space, and discover the other Chance scents and body care products. A listening station will allow guests to hear “A Little More,” the song created by singer, composer and performer Angèle—the face of the fragrance—for the fragrance campaign. In addition, the space will provide several opportunities for photo moments, including a fun photo booth and a larger-than-life bottle. Guests will also be able to purchase their favorite Chanel Chance scents at the event.

