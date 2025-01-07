Could GLP-1s Be The Fountain Of Youth?

Recent research unveiled at the European Society of Cardiology Conference 2024 links Ozempic and other GLP-1s to slowing down biological aging. Could GLP-1s be the closest thing we have to the fountain of youth? How do these GLP-1 receptor agonists, like Ozempic and Mounjaro slow aging? Hint: They reduce inflammation. “As the world attempts to repeatedly vilify the GLP-1 receptor agonists, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, hard science refuses to be silenced by the haters,” says New York City-based endocrinologist Dr. Caroline Messer. “In July 2023, the European Medicines Agency announced that it would undertake a formal review of GLP-1 receptor agonists to address concerns that this class of medication could collectively increase the risk for suicide and suicidal ideation. Using a database from Sweden and Denmark, researchers identified patients taking these medications over an eight-year period. The results showed that fears were quite unfounded; GLP-1 receptor agonists appeared to protect patients from suicide and non-fatal self-harm. On the heels of this reassuring real-world data came the newly published Select trial[2], which tracked >17,000 patients (with cardiovascular disease but no diabetes) who were placed on either placebo or semaglutide (the generic name for Ozempic). Those who were treated with semaglutide had a decreased risk of dying from both cardiovascular issues and Covid. In addition, semaglutide reduced symptoms of heart failure and lowered total body inflammation.” Reducing inflammation, as we know now, is the key to longevity. “I do think there could be something here with the benefits of GLP-1s helping with aging,” says top board-certified New York City-based dermatologist and Mohs surgeon Dr. Dendy Engelman. “As inflammation tends to be the root of all evil in medicine, so it is in aging. Following this line of thinking, the argument could easily be made that these could help in so many disease states and in aging.” We also know that excess body weight clearly increases the risk of death on various fronts. “While GLP-1 receptor agonists may not be the perfect panacea, they are our closest approximation to the holy grail for longevity,” says Dr. Messer. “We eagerly await the results of ongoing trials that are designed to assess the risk of sleep apnea, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and various other conditions are reduced by treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists.” Watch this space.