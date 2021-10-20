Dante Aspen at Chefs Club

After last season’s takeover of The Snow Lodge, New York City–based bar and restaurant Dante has landed at Chefs Club at The St. Regis Aspen Resort for a year-long residency. The all-day food and cocktail menu at Dante Aspen at Chefs Club will be paired with live acoustic performances and a slew of exciting activities. Dante Aspen will serve fresh, produce-driven dishes with coastal Italian influence (think whole Dover sole with butter, lemon juice, parsley and sauteed spinach) and cocktails including Rhubarb Sbagliato, Seville Spritz and Dante Martini. “The Aspen community has been incredibly welcoming to us this past season, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to expand our presence in town and to continue providing the Dante experience to the local community,” says Dante principal Linden Pride.

Catch Steak

One of the newest iterations of NYC-born Catch Steak sits just minutes from the Aspen Mountain gondola and designer boutiques like Dior and Gucci. Catch Hospitality Group has transformed a 10,000-square-foot bilevel space into Colorado’s first Catch Steak, offering a meat-and-seafood-centric menu. The new location boasts a private cellar event space as well as a beautiful wrap-around rooftop terrace with fire pits for après ski and outdoor dining. “Aspen has become a second home and a community that means a great deal to me and my family,” says Mark Birnbaum, one of the group’s partners. “Bringing Catch Steak to this market felt like the perfect match to our lighter, brighter and fresher take on a classic steakhouse.” The vibrant design, overseen by the Rockwell Group, combines classic steakhouse motifs with a sophisticated edge.

7908 Aspen

After time spent cooking in the kitchens of Café Boulud and Eleven Madison Park, Costa Rica–born chef Byron Gomez is at the helm of downtown restaurant 7908 Aspen. The Top Chef season 18 contestant first worked in Aspen in 2017, when Eleven Madison Park popped up there, and he fell in love with the Rocky Mountain town. At the supper club, Gomez is now cooking up fan favorites like steak tartare, a house burger and a Latin American–style roast chicken.