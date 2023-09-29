Sofie Pavitt’s Skin Solutions

Instagram devotees, editors and celebrity clients alike are celebrating the arrival of acne specialist and aesthetician Sofie Pavitt’s namesake skincare line. Inspired by the bespoke approach that has earned her New York City studio a months-long waitlist, the potent products from Sofie Pavitt Face are designed to minimize steps and maximize results for problematic skin.

The line just added Clean Clean Cleanser and Nice Ice Toner Pods to its stable of daily essentials after launching with Mandelic Clearing Serum. “I wanted to develop a cleanser that truly cleaned the skin without leaving any residue,” says Pavitt. “I formulated my Clean Clean Cleanser with glycerin and panthenol, a humectant and skin protectant that leaves the skin feeling smooth and hydrated but also prepped and ready for the next step in your routine.”