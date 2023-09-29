Molly Sims Launches A Skincare Range

Model, author, lifestyle entrepreneur and podcaster Molly Sims has a new skincare range, YSE Beauty, formulated to treat hyperpigmentation. After testing and experimenting with thousands of products throughout her modeling and acting career, Sims launched her own formulas that blend clinically proven efficacy with straightforward, high-quality ingredients. “It took me many years to finally figure out what worked for my skin. But when I did, I vowed that no one else should have to waste as much time as I did worrying about their skin, which is why I started YSE Beauty,” says Sims of the six-item product line. “I finally perfected my holy grail skincare routine—a routine that delivers genuine, bare-faced beauty.”