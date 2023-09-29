DuJour Navigation

Molly Sims

Molly Sims Launches A Skincare Range

From cystic acne to hyperpigmentation and melasma, the skincare entrepreneur is tackling real skincare concerns with her efficacious product line

Written by Natasha Wolff

Model, author, lifestyle entrepreneur and podcaster Molly Sims has a new skincare range, YSE Beauty, formulated to treat hyperpigmentation. After testing and experimenting with thousands of products throughout her modeling and acting career, Sims launched her own formulas that blend clinically proven efficacy with straightforward, high-quality ingredients. “It took me many years to finally figure out what worked for my skin. But when I did, I vowed that no one else should have to waste as much time as I did worrying about their skin, which is why I started YSE Beauty,” says Sims of the six-item product line. “I finally perfected my holy grail skincare routine—a routine that delivers genuine, bare-faced beauty.”

FROM LEFT: Take It Off Gel-Oil Cleanser, $45, Last Call Retinol Serum, $88, Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum, $65, Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads, $72, Xtremely Rich Moisturizer, $65, The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment, $88, YSE BEAUTY, ysebeauty.com

FROM LEFT: Take It Off Gel-Oil Cleanser, $45, Last Call Retinol Serum, $88, Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum, $65, Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads, $72, Xtremely Rich Moisturizer, $65, The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment, $88, YSE BEAUTY, ysebeauty.com

Tags:

STORIES DUJOUR