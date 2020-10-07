A Day In The Life: Gucci Westman

View the gallery

After years of working tirelessly as a makeup artist for celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence, Gucci Westman decided to launch her own cosmetics label, Westman Atelier, in 2018. “I was always fascinated by the dynamic between the making of products in a lab and then seeing how they work when you apply them to the skin,” says Westman, who did Julianne Moore’s makeup for DuJour‘s fall cover. The New York–based mother of three is known for her “no-makeup makeup” aesthetic and knew if she ever was going to produce her own line, it would have to be natural and in keeping with her personal healthful and mindful philosophies. “I’m so aware of what I eat; I grew up vegetarian and with a hyper-awareness to wellness,” she says.

The clean luxury makeup brand began with a simple and efficient approach to covering skin’s imperfections while highlighting one’s best features. “To me, there’s nothing more beautiful than a healthy complexion,” says Westman. “For that perfect canvas, you really just need something to balance and even out your complexion, a pop of color to bring it to life, a little dewy highlight and a touch of warmth.” Westman also didn’t want to overwhelm customers with too many products and categories. “I really want our customers to see how you can amplify your natural beauty; it doesn’t have to be a total transformation.”

But Westman’s standards are high. “When we decide to launch a specific product or category, there’s a lot of thought, consideration and work that goes into it. Part of the biggest challenge is formulating our products to my high standards. I’m constantly asking formulators for alternatives to traditional ingredients. I’m constantly pushing them. I refuse to miss out on new product innovation and technology just because I’ve chosen to create a ‘clean’ brand,” she says.

The brand’s best sellers include its Vital Skin Foundation, Baby Cheeks Blush Stick (Diaz loves the shades Lit and Poppet) and Super Loaded Tinted Highlight (Aniston is a big fan). So how does Westman use the line?

“I start by applying my Vital Skin Foundation with my Foundation Brush. I like to use a lighter shade under the eyes and in the T-zone, a darker shade around the perimeter, and then I blend the two together for more natural-looking skin. The creamy texture melts into skin, leaving it balanced and radiant. For warmth, I apply Beauty Butter Bronzer with the Powder Brush in a horizontal motion over my cheeks, eyelids, temples and forehead. Using the Blender Brush, I’ll sweep Super Loaded Tinted Highlight in Peau de Peche up my cheeks for instant cheekbones! For a pop of color, I’ll dab Baby Cheeks in Chouchette to the middle of my cheekbones in an oval shape and blend. For added dewiness, I’ll dab Lit Up on top of my cheekbones, in the inner corners of my eyes, and along the cupid’s bow. For the final lustrous touch, I’ll sweep on Eye Love You Mascara for super long, glossy lashes.”

Below, Westman reveals her daily routine and rituals.

6:00 a.m. I generally wake up around this time. Some days I hit snooze, but before getting out of bed, I meditate using the Transcendental Meditation technique.

6:30 a.m. I start getting our two older kids up and I make breakfast. My youngest, Petal, goes to school a little later in the day, so I let her sleep in. Their favorites are blueberry pancakes, Nutella crepes and scrambled eggs with sliced avocado. I’ll make a shake for my husband using the Clean Daily Shake powder, wild blueberries, a banana, almond butter, oat milk and perhaps a few supplements. For myself, I generally have toasted gluten-free bread with almond butter, a touch of honey, blueberries and a homemade almond milk latte. While having breakfast, I’ll check my texts, emails and calendar.

8:00 a.m. If I don’t have a shoot or a meeting first thing, I like to make time to exercise; it’s so important for mental health! I love Taryn Toomey’s The Class. It resets my energy, is super de-stressing and helps me tackle the rest of my day.

9:00 a.m. I shower, do my makeup and get dressed for the day. No matter what the day holds, I have to wear foundation every day, which is why I made our Vital Skin Foundation Stick. It contains active ingredients at efficacy levels to calm, soothe and replenish my skin all day long.

10:00 a.m. I start checking in with our team. It’s amazing how we’ve grown! We’re still super small, but we’re really building a great foundation. I’ll test product and shade submissions, go over new product launches and review new R&D and packaging components.

1:00 p.m. If I’m home, I’ll make a healthy vegetarian lunch. A lentil bowl with sautéed vegetables, gingery dressing and sliced avocado is one of my standbys.

2:00 p.m. This is usually a good time for filming any content, whether that’s tutorials for Gucci’s Guide, specialized content for one of our retail partners or shooting episodes for our YouTube channel with any number of the amazing icons and creatives that inspire us.

4:00 p.m. Our kids have wrapped up school for the day, so I like to check in with them and hear about their days. If I’m lucky to have an hour free, I like to spend it with them. We’ll go for walks, pick out fun recipes to cook and bake together.

6:00 p.m. Dinner prep. The whole family can really get into it, which is great fun. All three of the kids like to cook and help in the kitchen. We’ll do a chickpea stir-fry or gluten-free pasta with garlicky broccoli rabe and a butter lettuce salad.

8:00 p.m. After dinner, it’s time to unwind. Some nights I need a good book with a glass of wine and others I’ll throw on a good TV show and make some hot tea.

10:00 p.m. Lights out. I like to put my phone on airplane mode so I’m not tempted to check it before bed. It’s good to disconnect from technology when you can.