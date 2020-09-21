Get Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy Awards Glow

While having virtual award shows can feel weird and perhaps a bit anti-climactic for celebrities, many stars saw the benefits to enjoying the 2020 Emmys from home. In particular, Emmy-nominated Reese Witherspoon took to Twitter to proclaim how wonderful it was to have the shortest commute to the Emmys this year. The actress, producer, and entrepreneur earned an Outstanding Limited Series nomination for Little Fires Everywhere as Executive Producer. Witherspoon toasted to her fellow nominees as well as her two other shows, The Morning Show and Big Little Lies, all from her backyard. A backyard celebration does not mean that the glamour was ignored. Especially lately, any excuse to get dressed up and show off your stunning quarantine skin is a good excuse.

Witherspoon worked with celebrity makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan who used The INKEY List skin products to prepare Witherspoon’s skin before creating a somewhat neutral eye look using the new MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Divinity Eye Shadow Palette from Pat McGrath Labs, paired with a classic red lip. Deenihan applied Pat McGrath Lab’s Mattetrance Lipstick in shade Elson 2 over the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil for the bold lip. “Virtual awards or not, makeup is makeup and proper skin prep is always essential before starting with any color,” Deenihan says of the importance of skincare. Below, Deenihan broke down Witherspoon’s Emmy awards skincare routine for us.

Deenihan first prepped and treated Witherspoon’s clean skin using The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid ($7.99). Deenihan calls it the “holy grail” ingredient–a powerful moisture binding serum that can hold up to 1000x its weight in water, functioning beneath the skin’s surface to hydrate and plump.

Next, Deenihan says, “I applied a few drops of The INKEY List’s Q10 ($6.99) serum which is chalk full of antioxidants, protecting the skin against damage caused by free radicals and the environment–especially beneficial with the current poor air quality on the West Coast.” The Q10 was followed by The INKEY List Peptide Moisturizer ($14.99), which Deenihan describes as “fast-absorbing without compromising extreme hydration.”

Under Witherspoon’s eyes, Deenihan used The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream ($9.99), a hydrating and lightweight under-eye cream that reduces puffiness and prevents concealer from creasing.

As a last step before makeup, Deenihan opted for The INKEY List Polyglutamic Acid ($14.99), which she describes as, “the perfect makeup base or primer to lock in moisture and create a thin veil over the skin allowing makeup to glide on seamlessly for an overall even application.”