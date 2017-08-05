When you think of Chicago, you think of groundbreaking architecture, deep-dish pizza, and the Cubs. You might not think of TV personality Giuliana Rancic. After all, the E! host, fashion influencer, and best-selling author has been a Hollywood fixture for over a decade. But two years ago, she, her entrepreneur and The Apprentice winner husband Bill Rancic, and young son Duke began living full-time in the Windy City. Here, just in time for Lollapalooza, Rancic dishes on the restaurants, retail and hidden gems that lured her away from tinsel town.

Saturday Morning

My perfect day would be to wake up and get a workout in at either Equinox Gold Coast or East Bank Club. Then, I love to go to a great breakfast spot for pancakes like Cindy’s at the Chicago Athletic Association or Mindy’s Hot Chocolate in Bucktown with Bill and Duke and then shop for a little bit around the Gold Coast and up and down Michigan Avenue. I love Bucktown because there’s just so much to see and do within walking distance (stores, restaurants, bars, the 606, etc.) There’s finally a hotel over there as well, The Robey, which has a really unique and contemporary design, a small pool and a really cool rooftop bar with excellent views of the neighborhood.

Saturday Afternoon

For lunch, Bad Hunter is vegetarian-inspired restaurant that’s taken the West Loop by storm. Along with a seasonal brunch, lunch and dinner menu that features plant-based dishes like white corn grits with confit fava beans or butter dumplings topped with spring onions, the cocktails are seriously on point. Afterwards, we like to go to Maggie Daly Park or take a Wendella architectural boat ride which is always fun, no matter how many times I’ve done it.

Saturday Evening

Bill and I like to have a date night by walking from our house to RPM Steak for a great meal and a drink or two — and not just because the “R” in RPM stands for Rancic. It is truly one of the highest regarded and most bustling restaurants in the city and the food is consistently delicious and flavorful night after night. Bill loves his Italian reds and I love my Prosecco. Then we walk home hand-and-hand and take in the great vibes and sights the city has to offer on a Saturday night.

Sunday Morning

With locations scattered throughout the city (from the Gold Coast to the West Loop), Beatrix is the ultimate place for a boozy brunch. Open daily for coffee and melt-in-your-mouth fresh pastries, the brunch menu sings with dishes like the braised pot roast and egg sandwich, quinoa cakes with fried eggs, toasted oatmeal pancakes and ten-grain oatmeal on the menu. And don’t forget to order a gin fizz tropical or fresh-pressed pineapple and ginger juice.

Sunday Afternoon

Afterwards, the Art Institute, which was recently voted the number one museum in the world by TripAdvisor, is a must-see. Located right beside Millennium Park and the touristic Cloud Gate, the Institute boasts an incredible collection of art and new exhibits always in rotation, like the Steve McQueen End Credits exhibition happening through October. Plus, the view of the city’s skyline can’t be beat.

For the more athletically inclined, you can’t go to Chicago and not at least stop into iconic Wrigley Field, home of the 2016 World Series winning Cubs. The games, which bring thousands to Wrigleyville in the summer, are America defined – so get a ticket, an overpriced beer and a Chicago hot dog and catch a few innings. Further away in the city’s emerging Southside is Guaranteed Rate Field, home to the (often overlooked) White Sox. Although they don’t have the notoriety of the Cubs, the fanfare is just as strong, and many residents pledge allegiance to the team. Just whatever you do, don’t wear blue or red when you step inside the gates.

Sunday Evening

Ema is one of my favorite restaurants right now. It’s California-style Mediterranean food by head chef (and Top Chef favorite C.J. Jacobson). Everything is super fresh and tasty and the wine list is spot on too.

And if you’re lucky enough to be at Lollapalooza this weekend, don’t miss Chance the Rapper on Sunday night! The festival is huge and it’s a great time for music buffs.

Main image: BILL RANCIC, GIULIANA RANCIC – (Photo by: Brian Bowen Smith/E!)