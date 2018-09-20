Tiffany & Co. Debuts New Engagement Ring

Tiffany & Co.’s new Tiffany True engagement ring features a single fancy-cut diamond without embellishment, shaped to enhance the jewel’s surface area on its main facet and bring on the bling. As the company’s first new engagement line in nearly a decade, Tiffany True is a testament to Tiffany & Co.’s ability to create timeless jewelry while incorporating newer trends in a subtle way. For instance, the setting of the new engagement ring features a capital “T” as an ode to the brand that you might not notice at first glance.

Accented by an ultra-thin band, the ring is available in two different tones: platinum band with white diamonds or 18k yellow gold band with yellow diamonds. Prices starting at $7,000 on tiffany.com.