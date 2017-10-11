There has been much handwringing about the transience of technology and whether or not spending upwards of $3K on a luxury smartwatch, which advancements could quickly make obsolete, was a good investment in the future. But sometimes luxury is the ability to say: “Who cares? Let’s live in the moment!”

Louis Vuitton’s first fully-connected watch, the Tambour Horizon, recognizes that. It’s based on the Tambour, their unmistakable, drum-shaped foray into the watch world, released in 2002. Designed in France with Swiss case components, the Horizon also has Silicon Valley roots: Louis Vuitton worked with Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to develop the tech. It works wherever there is a signal and has all of the intel of a smartphone, but with a user experience specifically engineered for frequent fliers, tracking flight times, terminal and gate information, and delays.

The face can be customized to feature a multitude of designs. You can further personalize your timepiece by choosing a Graphite, Monogram or Black bezel finish and selecting one or more of the 60 easily switchable strap options. (Prices range from $2,450 to $2,900.) Contemporary and connected, the Tambour Horizon brings timeless design to the tech world.