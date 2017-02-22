Hublot x Italia Independent Collaboration

Hublot and Italia Independent’s founder Lapo Elkann have come together for the third time since 2014 to create the Classic Fusion Independent Italia collection. The Art of Fusion model is a creative take on the Classic Fusion model, and combines the visionary talents of Elkann with the technical advancements of Hublot.

Elkann is no stranger to designing technology. He pioneered Ferarri’s Tailor-Made program, then created his own company, Garage Italia Customs, which specializes in the customization and personalization of cars, planes, boats and helicopters.

His love for extravagance makes him the perfect partner for Hublot. Luxury and precision have always been a top priority for Hublot, and Elkann has only nurtured the company’s inclination to rethink and redesign timepieces. Together, they are bringing bold and luxurious designs to Hublot’s customers.

Elkann and Hublot were inspired by the innovative designs of the House of Rubinacci. Standing amongst over 60,000 square meters of some of the most precious fabrics at the House of Rubinacci, Elkann and Hublot discovered tartan, a multi-colored woven fabric popular in the 1970s. The new collection features straps in this fabric and a range of 45 mm timekeepers.

Luca Rubinacci says he selected the fabrics with Elkann’s clothing designs in mind. He chose a vibrant, colorful tartan and a traditional houndstooth in black and white, which are the colors of Elkann’s favorite soccer team Juventus F.C.

“I didn’t think that it was possible to put wool on the straps and dial of a watch,” Rubinacci says. “But, Hublot managed it and the result is better than I could have hoped for. We have achieved a balanced watch, with a pattern effect that is neither too bold nor too light.”

Main Image: From top: Classic Fusion Chronograph Italia Independent “Prince de Galles” Ref. 521.NX.2701, $15,100; Classic Fusion Chronograph Italia Independent “Pied De Poule” Ref. 521.NX.2702 , $15,100; Classic Fusion Chronograph Italia Independent “Tartan” Ref. 521.NX.2703$16,100; Classic Fusion Chronograph Italia Independent “Price de Galles” Ref. 521.NX.2706 $16,100, HUBLOT, hublot.com.