Chanel Fine Jewelry 5th Avenue Boutique

View the gallery

Chanel has opened a two-story boutique dedicated to the brand’s watches and fine jewelry at 730 Fifth Avenue. This golden jewel box on Fifth Avenue was designed by the brand’s frequent collaborator architect Peter Marino. Framed by the Beaux-Arts gilded architecture of the historic Crown Building, built in 1921, the storefront is adorned with honed and grooved black granite and intricately cast gold bronze screens positioned behind an iron and glass façade. The interiors reflect a delicate yet striking palette of gold and black, enhanced by touches of rock crystal and an exceptional collection of contemporary and fine art (Louise Nevelson, Anna-Eva Bergman and Vik Muniz to name a few), antiques and custom furniture and lighting. The boutique’s bold entryway sets an elegant tone, with black and gold lacquer paneling and antique wooden lotus bouquets from Japan’s Edo Period. Two dedicated fine jewelry salons on the main floor feature double-height ceilings with ornate touches such as hand-applied coromandel-style wall finishes, reminiscent of the coromandel screens in Mademoiselle Chanel’s apartment, an elaborately carved 18-inch-high gilt Regency-era mirror and a contemporary ebonized wood writing desk. A dramatic staircase leading to the mezzanine floor (which holds two more fine jewelry salons) features custom balustrades crafted from 24-karat gold framed plates of rock crystal by Goossens. In addition to the brand’s signature J12 watches and Coco Crush fine jewelry offerings, the brand will debut exclusive high jewelry creations “Eternal N°5” composed of an exceptional transformable diamond necklace and earrings that recall the shape of the Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle stopper.