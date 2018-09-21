Charitable Causes in The World of Watches

Hublot is continuing its partnership with Depeche Mode for an important charitable cause—charity: water. This marks the third time the pop band has teamed with Hublot, this time raising more than $1.7 million for charity: water, which brings clean drinking water to developing countries. Hublot donated a portion of the proceeds from the sale of its two limited edition Depeche Mode watches, the newest of which is the Big Bang Unico Depeche Mode “The Singles” Limited Edition watch unveiled in 2018. Each 45mm watch is crafted in knurled and polished ceramic and the caseback features a photo of the album cover and the charity: water logo. The self-winding chronograph watch is created in a limited edition of 55 pieces. $31,500.

This year, watch brands are focusing on dive watches that can go the distance with the serious diver. Longines unveils its newest HydroConquest watch in an exclusive version. This USA Exclusive HydroConquest Edition watch is an exceptional blend of form and function. Water resistant to 300 meters, it features red minute markers against a beautiful blue dial and has a luminous number “50” on the ceramic bezel in honor of the 50 American states. The caseback of the 41mm self-winding watch is engraved with the American flag. It is sold with both a steel bracelet and with a blue NATO strap. Just 1000 pieces will be made. $1,800.

All images: courtesy of the brands