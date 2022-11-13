New Jewelry in Miami

Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe recently opened its second U.S. boutique in the Design District in partnership with fellow family-run brand Govberg Jewelers. Situated in a former post office, the new 2,600-square-foot retail space has been completely revamped to celebrate the watchmaker’s luxurious aesthetic.

While the original neoclassical façade has been preserved, the interior is a contemporary jewel box with dazzling chandeliers, soaring ceilings and expansive windows to showcase the rare timepieces in natural light. The by-appointment-only boutique allows customers an impressive level of service and attention while exploring the elegant watch collections including Twenty-4, Golden Ellipse and Calatrava.

Oiya

Handmade jewelry brand Oiya, founded by Miami-based Brazilian model and entrepreneur Priscila Zoullas, is a mission-driven handmade accessories brand with a global outlook, promoting positive energy with playful jewelry and a do good, look good message. Every purchase feeds a child for a day through donations to Share The Meal (an initiative of the United Nations World Food Programme). Signature styles feature an evil eye for energy protection and are stackable to mix and match your daily jewelry. “We feel very grateful to create fun accessories while doing good at the same time,” says Zoullas. “For us giving back and helping others are the core value of our mission”