Nacho Figueras’s Guide to New York City

Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, who is ranked as one of the top 100 polo players in the world, gives us his must-visit spots in New York City.

Cup of Joe: I am not a big coffee drinker, but I do enjoy a cup of matcha—the powdered green tea is traditionally enjoyed by polo players before a match. My favorite spot is Chelsea’s MatchaBar.

Power Lunch: The classic Italian menu at Sant Ambroeus SoHo is a favorite for my entire family. When the weather is beautiful, we prefer the outside dining area.

Cocktail Hour: New York City is all about the view, so I love a rooftop. You can find me sipping a Clicquot Rich cocktail with cucumber on the roof of Mr. Purple when the heat picks up.

Field Trip: I like to venture outside of the city a bit and visit the Noguchi Museum, in Queens. I am a big admirer of his work, and the space itself is very peaceful.

Date Night: The food is amazing at The Polo Bar, and the crowd is always top-notch. When my wife, Delfina, and I meet friends here, we end up staying for hours.