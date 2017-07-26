DuJour Navigation

Nacho Figueras’s Guide to New York City

Here’s where you’ll find this Argentine polo player when he’s not in the saddle

Written by Laura Itzkowitz

Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, who is ranked as one of the top 100 polo players in the world, gives us his must-visit spots in New York City.

Cup of Joe: I am not a big coffee drinker, but I do enjoy a cup of matcha—the powdered green tea is traditionally enjoyed by polo players before a match. My favorite spot is Chelsea’s MatchaBar.

Power Lunch: The classic Italian menu at Sant Ambroeus SoHo is a favorite for my entire family. When the weather is beautiful, we prefer the outside dining area.

Cocktail Hour: New York City is all about the view, so I love a rooftop. You can find me sipping a Clicquot Rich cocktail with cucumber on the roof of Mr. Purple when the heat picks up.

Field Trip: I like to venture outside of the city a bit and visit the Noguchi Museum, in Queens. I am a big admirer of his work, and the space itself is very peaceful. 

Date Night: The food is amazing at The Polo Bar, and the crowd is always top-notch. When my wife, Delfina, and I meet friends here, we end up staying for hours. 

