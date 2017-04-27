Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 10th Anniversary

Pack your chicest hat, picnic blanket and sunscreen—the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is returning to Liberty State Park this June. The afternoon will be filled with world-class polo, picnicking and performances. The festivities officially begin on Friday, June 2, when the Empire State Building will be lit up in the Veuve Clicquot yellow hue.

On June 3, the polo match will open with a rendition of the National Anthem sung by Jordan Fisher of the acclaimed Hamilton cast. Later on, guests will be treated to a special performance by 15-time Grammy award-winning singer, Alicia Keys, in honor of her charity, Keep a Child Alive.

With Neil Patrick Harris as the event’s host, attendees will be sure to enjoy laughs throughout the day while sipping Veuve Clicquot’s newest champagne offerings. In particular, the refreshing cucumber-based Clicquot Rich Classic cocktail makes for a perfect summer sip.

Like any uber-stylish event, this soirée will also feature a designer pop-up shop, dubbed #FendiRoadTrip. The brand also remixed its iconic fox fur Bag Charm in a yellow hue (to match the event’s ambiance) with black leather lace and a palladium spring clip in honor of the occasion. This stylish accessory doubles as a key ring or a charm.

The Veuve Clicquot x FENDI Bag Charm will be available for $400 on FENDI.com, starting the week of May 22 and at the Polo Classic on Saturday, June 3.

Tickets for the event will be on sale beginning April 27, 2017. Buy tickets here.