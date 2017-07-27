View the gallery

The rich history of cocktails in New Orleans is undeniable; from the inventions of the Sazerac in the mid-1800s and the Vieux Carré in 1938 to the popularization of the French 75 and the Pimm’s Cup, the Big Easy is as much a drinking destination as it is one of music and culture. It’s also home to one of the world’s largest liquor conferences, Tales of the Cocktail, weeklong gathering of tastings, events, seminars, and musical performances. Tales is arguably one of the most important happenings in the industry, and professionals from all levels and all corners of the globe flock to NOLA to take part in the action. Check out some of the highlights from this year’s festivities.