Dessert Night With Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The beloved celebrity couple’s spooky pastry tasting puts your Halloween candy to shame

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Hilarious social media commentator Chrissy Teigen and her crooner husband John Legend embody not only #relationshipgoals but also #lifestylegoals, as they deliciously proved once again this Halloween. The fun-loving duo, along with a few famous friends like Kardashian hair stylist Jen Atkin, celebrated with a Halloween-themed dessert experience at the retail space-meets-art gallery L’eclaireur Los Angeles, feasting on smashable pumpkins and edible “brains” concocted by chef Chris Ford. As Teigen’s Twitter and Snapchat followers could see, the costumed group sipped bubbly as Teigen poked fun at her husband, who was dressed as his oft-cited doppelgänger, the cartoon character Arthur.

Le Dessert Bar

The evening was part of L’eclaireur’s Le Dessert Bar event series, a design-meets-dessert collaboration between Ford and L’eclaireur cofounder Meryl Hadida Shabani, who gave Teigen and company a behind-the-scenes tour of the converted three-story residence that houses the French brand’s L.A. flagship.

Chrissy​ ​Teigen,​ ​John​ ​Legend​ ​and​ ​friends​ ​pose​ ​with​ ​Chef​ ​Chris​ ​Ford​ ​in​ ​front​ ​of​ ​a ​ ​Pierre​ ​Bonnefille​ ​painting​ ​at​ ​L’eclaireur​ ​Los​ ​Angeles​ ​.
Photo​ ​Credit:​ ​Eclat​ ​Public​ ​Relation

Ford, who specially curated the 3-course dessert tasting menu for the night, is celebrated for creating perfectly Instagrammable indulgences as the Executive Pastry Chef of the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel, and has satisfied many a celebrity’s sweet tooth, from Selena Gomez to Jessica Alba to Kris Jenner.

Chef Chris Ford

This decadent dessert and design partnership will be available at L’eclaireur Los Angeles by appointment only with limited availability.

