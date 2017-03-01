With a quick browse through Jessica Alba’s Instagram feed, it’s clear she’s more than an actress. She’s the founder of the wildly successful The Honest Company, a mother, and an influential figure in beauty, business, wellness, and now travel. Alba frequently visits Mexico with her family, specifically the Riviera Maya. Because of her love for the region, she recently was recognized as the “Rosewood Curator” for chic hotel Rosewood Mayakoba.

Alba shared her top tips for how to spend an ideal vacation in the area, including some family-friendly ideas. Here are some of the highlights.

For first time visitors, what is the one “must-do” activity?

Swimming in the cenotes, which are natural swimming holes. We actually didn’t get a change to do this on our first trip to Playa Del Carmen so we jumped at the opportunity this year. We went to Cenote Azul and swimming in the fresh water through the underground river systems is something I will never forget. It was magical.

The best children’s activity at the Riviera Maya?

We love exploring the Mayan ruins! Ek-Balam is a bit more off the beaten path than Chichen Itza or Uxmal, so it’s a fun site to visit. Afterwards, we might go kayaking or take a bike ride through the jungle – the lush scenery makes even a quick ride an adventure.

Which was your most memorable family activity at Rosewood Mayakoba?

One of our favorite things to do together is cook as a family. We recently had a family dinner at Rosewood Mayakoba where we picked herbs and vegetables from the resort’s garden and helped the chef prepare an authentic meal. It was such a fun night for the kinds, and it was also educational since they got to learn about traditional Mexican cuisine.

What’s your favorite cocktail, snack or local dish?

I like to start my day with a green chaya juice – it’s the perfect way to refresh before heading to the beach! For a special treat, the kids and I love a scoop of Yucatan honey ice cream.

Your ideal day in Riviera Maya?

I like to wake up early and go for a run on the beach. They maybe we’ll ride our bikes to breakfast with the kids. The morning is all about the beach before lunch, and then maybe I’ll treat myself to a massage. In the afternoon, we’ll do some snorkeling, or poke around the boutiques in Playa Del Carmen before dinner.