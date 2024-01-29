Cipriani Opens In Beverly Hills

View the gallery

Cipriani brings its glamorous Italian aesthetic and signature Venetian cuisine to the heart of Beverly Hills for the brand’s first West Coast restaurant. Designed by Florentine architect Michele Bonan, who has collaborated with Cipriani on several other locations, Cipriani Beverly Hills features polished wood interiors with steel trim, distinctive brown leather chairs, Murano chandeliers, black and white fashion photography and deep green velvet accents. This spring, the venue will open a Jazz Café designed by Carlos Almada, which captures the timeless elegance and sophistication of old Hollywood with zebra patterned textiles, arches, palm trees and a grand piano along with a 8o-seat patio for outdoor dining. Fan favorite dishes, served at lunch and dinner, include beef carpaccio, tuna tartare, baked tagliolini with ham and vanilla meringue cake. The brand’s famed Bellini, of course, is also on offer. “We are very excited to open in the heart of Beverly Hills, in an area that sees many prestigious art and entertainment neighbors and we are looking forward to serving local and international customers alike,” says the brand’s U.S. president Maggio Cipriani.