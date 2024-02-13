Sean Christie Heads East With Carver Road Hospitality

View the gallery

During his 20 years in Las Vegas, nightlife pioneer Sean Christie was involved in game-changing venues from Jet and Light to Blush and Encore Beach Club. At the 55,000-square-foot Encore Beach Club, Christie was at the forefront of the Vegas day-club boom, as well as the rise of the mega-club. He also helped jump-start the city’s electronic dance music scene by bringing in DJs like Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Skrillex, Deadmau5, Tiësto and Swedish House Mafia’s Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso. And, recently, the former president of events and nightlife at MGM Resorts International and executive vice president of business development for Wynn Resorts has founded Carver Road Hospitality, alongside marketing executive Nelson Famadas. In December 2021, the company debuted in Las Vegas with Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas. Then, moving east, the team debuted Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Civilian hotel in New York City.

Rosevale Kitchen serves elevated American fare in a brasserie setting and features a curved, ribbed leather ceiling and mirror panels accented by red leather banquettes and brass accents. Divided into two dining areas, the bright front room houses dining area and a bar while the back room is more subdued, and leads to the Secret Garden, where a custom ceiling installation, designed by floral and event designer Preston Bailey, emphasizes the secluded romantic garden setting. Rosevale Cocktail Room, guided by Francesco Lafranconi, breathes innovative life into mixology. Paying homage to its proximity to Broadway, the room is adorned in Broadway ephemera from blockbusters past and present. Its outdoor terrace provides a tranquil respite from the bustling city. Operational year-round, Starchild boasts two outdoor patios and a retractable rooftop that can quickly transform to become a fully open-air space with panoramic views of the New York skyline and Hudson River. Shaped with the help of Stevie Guttman, the venue offers cocktails and light bites and, on weekends, DJs spin house, funk, soul and disco. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Neil Patrick Harris, Rami Malek, Alexandra Daddario and Hailee Steinfeld have all visited the hotel’s venues. “The partnership with Civilian was born from Jason Pomeranc and I recognizing the need for more aspirational food and beverage concepts in the neighborhood,” says Christie. “With Rosevale Kitchen + Cocktail Room and Starchild, we can program and curate experiences from cocktail hour through dinner and then late night.”