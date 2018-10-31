Enjoy Luxury Experiences With Sentient Jet

Private aviation typically exists for those seeking solitude while remaining in the hands of luxury, paired with ease of travel and a focus on customer care. Then there’s private aviation that extends far beyond going from point A to point B in a luxe fashion. Membership-based services allow travelers to experience a whole new world, complete with limitless luxury.

Private aviation company Sentient Jet goes above and beyond (aviation pun intended) by offering more than just a really great flight experience for its cardholders. As a Sentient Jet Cardholder, customers gain access to exclusive benefits from impossible-to-nab reservations at posh restaurants and hotels to insider access to VIP events.

With dozens of partnerships with the world’s most luxe companies, choice jetsetters are able to enjoy complimentary nights at hotels like Christophe Harbour on St. Kitts, Meadowood Napa, The Cloister at Sea Island, The Boca Beach Club, Boston Harbor Hotel and more–not to mention endless upgrades. In Aspen, cardholders can enjoy meals at top restaurants (after a day of ski lessons) like Cache Cache Bistro, Element 47, or Matsuhisa. For wine lovers, Sentient Jet will bring you to Napa or Sonoma for private winery tours and your most coveted bottles of wine. A partnership with QuintEvents offers access to 50-yard-line views, official in-stadium parties and privileged access at the Masters Golf Tournament. So, you get it; being a Sentient Jet Cardholder has serious perks. As for the perfect New York City experience, we have you ready for takeoff.

First, step inside the Upper East Side’s ever-changing and awe-worthy Sotheby’s global headquarters, which is also known as the world’s first international auction house. Private tours are offered for cardholders where you can admire floor after floor of private estate ornaments. The high jewelry floor is where you will learn about (and try on) Marie Antoinette’s expansive collection of jewels. And if you come on just the right day, you might be lucky enough to experience a live auction, whether it be for the world’s most expensive whiskey from Macallan or for an original copy of the poster for 1932’s horror classic The Mummy. Sentient Jet Cardholders can also access private tours of Otto Naumann LTD. and Adam Williams Fine Art LTD.

After a day of meandering through antiques and lavish loot, restaurant reservations are in order. Sentient Jet’s partnership with Bobby Flay allows cardholders to eat at Flay’s restaurants around the country, including New York’s Mediterranean gem, Gato. Frequented by a list of socialites and Instagram foodies, this NoHo outpost is known for shareable plates, namely and highly recommended, the all day Scrambled Eggs made with almond romesco and boucheron cheese spread across tomato confit toast.

As the day winds down with the pulse of antiques through your head and a stomach full of oxtail meatballs and burrata, The Peninsula New York awaits. Located at the crossroads of prestigious shopping and fine dining, Sentient Jet offers guests a complimentary stay at this Madison Avenue hotel. For the cultural connoisseur, the works of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat and more line the lobby. In terms of relaxation, the indoor pool and fitness center are state-of-the-art. Don’t forget to savor the panoramic views from the top floor hair salon, Vu, where you can receive room service while getting your morning blow out.

As a Sentient Jet Cardholder, luxury goes far beyond New York, opening up a world of elite experiences across the country. Check out the Sentient Jet app to see other cities to explore and the endless activities and amenities to plan.