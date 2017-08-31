The Peninsula New York, located in the heart of Midtown on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, embodies pure New York luxury. The Peninsula Spa is an award-winning rooftop oasis and the Sun Terrace offers captivating views of the Manhattan skyline, but for the quintessential Peninsula experience, you’ll have to check into one of the iconic hotel’s 181 luxurious guestrooms or 54 spacious suites. Below, General Manager of the Peninsula New York Jonathan Crook shares his favorite room, as well as the hotel’s most popular suite.

What’s the most requested room?

Following the unveiling of our new Fifth Avenue Suite last year, it has quickly become one of the most requested specialty suites at the Peninsula.

What makes it so special?

The Fifth Avenue Suite reflects a modern design reminiscent of a grand New York apartment and features the Peninsula’s signature guest room tablet technology in 11 different languages, which is perfect for the international clientele that comes through the hotel. Boasting dazzling views of Fifth Avenue, this exquisite 2,530-square-foot suite features an expansive living room, 10-seat dining room, master bedroom and bathroom with a dressing room, gourmet kitchen and private study. Fifth Avenue Suite guests can experience seamless complimentary services, which include round-trip airport transfers in the hotel’s bespoke BMW 7-series, 24-hour check-in and check-out, mobile concierge service and premium liquors and beverages.

What is the rate?

This suite starts at $19,000 per night.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

The hotel’s rooftop bar, Salon de Ning, is inspired by the fictitious tale of Madame Ning, a celebrated Shanghai socialite, avid world traveler and international hostess who presided over “salons” in her stylish and eclectic residences around the world, making her friends and guests feel at home in a warm and welcoming environment. New York is one of three Salon de Ning locations, aside from the Peninsula Manila and the Peninsula Shanghai.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Room 1801, which is one of our Deluxe Suites. I love this room because the bathroom has an amazing bathtub view of Central Park.

Have you had any celebrity guests?

From New York Fashion Week to the U.S. Open, U.N. General Assembly and more, The Peninsula New York has had many famous celebrities, royals, presidents and athletes stay at our hotel. We take pride in protecting the privacy of our guests and always keep names confidential.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Each quarter, the hotel unveils a rotation of curated artworks throughout the lobby and Gotham Lounge in partnership with Circa 1881, an initiative that encourages private collectors to temporarily loan pieces to hotels and public places. Each piece of artwork includes a label that features a unique QR code, which links to peninsula.com where more in-depth information can be found on each piece.

All Images Courtesy of The Peninsula Hotels