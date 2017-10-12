Situated in beautiful and bustling Miami Beach, the new Nobu Eden Roc overlooks the pristine Florida water out of almost every window. The new venture merges two different hotel experiences in one: the historic Eden Roc Miami Beach Resort, a staple of the Miami Beach waterfront, with the modern elegance of the sleek and timeless Nobu Hotel. The resort is also home to an outpost of Nobu Restaurant (of course!) and California favorite Malibu Farm. Boasting multiple ballrooms, stunning terraces, and spectacular ocean views, the hotel makes for an idyllic, ultra-luxe wedding locale. The oceanfront spa—complete with 18 treatment rooms, a custom scrub bar, a cold plunge, sauna and steam room, hydrotherapy circuit and VIP cabanas—affords guests the ultimate relaxation weekend. The spa and Nobu hotel rooms even have their own custom-fragrance Natura Bissé products to complete the experience.

Here, General Manager Laurence Dubey reveals which room gives you the most VIP experience and why you might recognize the hotel from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

What will be the most luxurious room available after the redesign is complete in each tower?

The most luxurious suite at the Nobu Hotel will be the Nobu Penthouse: it is comprised of three, two-bedroom suites. You can book up to three at a time. Its subzero kitchen facilities allow our VIP guest to entertain, and the room also has wrap-around balconies with a 180 degree view of Miami Beach, from sunrise to sunset. It will also feature its own private gym with the latest Technogym equipment. The Eden Roc has a stunning corner suite on the 21st floor with sweeping views of the entire beach. From your dining room, you see the entire hotel and can look up the beach all the way up to Bal Harbor.

What makes it special?

I think that the private gym at the Nobu Penthouse is very unique. It was designed specifically by the personal trainer of Robert De Niro for total work out options in a smaller space. It also has views of the ocean!

What is your personal favorite room?

I love the Zen Suite at Nobu and Ocean View Suites at Eden Roc. They are both corner suites, and they have a lot of character. The bed in the Zen Suite at Nobu is on an elevated platform with a few steps for a perfect view of the ocean…what a nice way to wake up. The Eden Roc Ocean View Suites are as close to the ocean as you can get, and you can hear the waves from your bedroom at anytime with no distractions from the city behind you. Who needs to travel to the Caribbean when you can have this type of experience on Miami Beach?

Has the hotel had any celebrity guests?

The list is very long…with Nobu Restaurant, you can spot celebrities walking through the lobby on a weekly basis. We care for the privacy of our guests and are dedicated to the utmost exclusivity when celebrity guests stay with us.

One fun fact about the hotel?

There are many. In the past, the Mona Lisa ballroom was the lounge were the rat pack performed on a regular basis and Nat King Cole performed his song of the same name here, for the first time, according to our records. The first owner of the hotel actually picked the name “Eden Roc” after travelling to St. Jean Cap Ferrat in France and staying at the famous and luxury Eden Roc Hotel there – it still exists today as a hotspot for celebrities. More recently, reality shows have been filmed on property including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, featuring the family’s visit airing on the first episode of Season 13.