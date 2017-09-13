Arranging a wedding means putting together much more than the ceremony. There can be countless other events involved, from rehearsal dinners to bridal showers and bachelorette parties. Add in entertaining out-of-town guests, and you have a full weekend to plan.

To find out how to make a weekend of wedding events as seamless as possible, we spoke with Director of Catering Ana Hernandez at the newly opened Nobu Hotel Eden Roc. Located directly on Miami Beach, the hotel sees its fair share of large weddings with out-of-town guests coming in to spend a weekend in the luxury oasis, and of course, to celebrate the bride and groom. Here, Hernandez breaks down her top suggestions for every wedding event at Nobu Hotel Eden Roc.

Family Events

Whether it’s a bridal shower, a meet-and-greet or a post-ceremony brunch, the hotel provides multiple upscale venues for family-centric events. “We have a lot of brides from out of town or their families are from out of town, so they always do a meet-and-greet reception as they’re arriving,” says Hernandez. The hotel also boasts two trendy restaurants: an outpost of Nobu (of course!) and Malibu Farm. Nobu offers private spaces for upscale dinners with guests and Malibu Farm–which sits outdoors and directly overlooks the ocean–is a perfect spot for a bridal shower brunch.

The Bachelor/Bachelorette Party

Located just north of bustling South Beach, Nobu Eden Roc makes it easy to plan a classic night out in Miami at one of the many extravagant nightclubs the city has to offer. For a more relaxing alternative, the hotel can arrange a VIP cabana at the pool or beach, followed by a private dinner in Nobu’s Tappan room or a day at sea on a luxury yacht. “We often do spa days for the bridal party. That’s definitely a hit with our brides,” says Hernandez. Both the bachelor or bachelorette can opt for the choice of a VIP luxury shopping experience, private party at the sandbar, or even deep sea fishing or shark diving in Key West.

Pre-Wedding Relaxation

During the wedding weekend, Hernandez advises taking advantage of the Nobu Hotel Eden Roc’s expansive spa, which features a lounge overlooking the ocean. Enjoy a glass of champagne with your bridesmaids or fiancé while you wait for a spa treatment like the Nobu Zen massage, which includes an indulgent foot soak, personalized with your choice of aromatherapy and with the additional option of add-ons like hot stones or a salt scrub. Hernandez notes that one of the most popular couples’ spa treatments is, uniquely, acupuncture.

The Ceremony

For the ceremony the hotel offers multiple options—from grand ballrooms to a sweeping palm-enclosed rooftop. “Our original ballroom is from 1956. It has so much history behind it—very historic and iconic. Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand have performed there,” says Hernandez, “For the bride that’s looking for more of that history, that’s the perfect ballroom for them.” For something a little more modern, there are Ocean Tower ballrooms which overlook the sunset. For a very private venue, Hernandez suggests the rooftop. “It’s a very hidden space,” she says, “It’s one of my favorites because it has palm trees all around and then the sunset right behind. It’s a little hidden gem we have, overlooking the city of Miami. Brides love it because it’s very private. You can do a nice, long aisle.”

The Backup Plan

While Miami is a beautiful choice for a beach wedding, the area is notorious for its varied weather, humidity and rain. Should this affect your choice to choose the location? Hernandez says no. “For any of our outdoor spaces, we always have an indoor, backup space. I always make sure the bride envisions that space as well. If we do have to make that call, for whatever reason, they can also feel just as happy with their backup plan.” She suggests choosing a wedding date between November and March for prime weather conditions.

Her #1 Tip

“Stay in the moment,” Hernandez says. “Try to stay in the moment! It just comes and goes so fast. It can breeze right by!”