Room Request! Hotel Talisa, A Luxury Collection Resort, Vail

“People like to say Vail is like nothing else on earth and I really believe that’s true,” says John Garth, Area Managing Director at Hotel Talisa, Vail’s newest luxury destination. One might say the same for the hotel itself; situated on over 5,000 acres of beautifully manicured slopes, this one-of-a-kind property is a skiers’ haven during the snowy season, and during the warmer months, a dynamic destination for outdoor exploration. But first, let’s talk about the great indoors.

There are 285 plush, modern guest rooms that make up Vail’s only luxe ski-in/ski-out lodge. Though the fresh paint smell has faded to make way for cool, crisp air at 8,150 feet, this property has just undergone a serious $85 million renovation (and it shows). Soaring ceilings, alpine-inspired décor, soaking tubs wrapped in chic marble, and striking views of Gore Creek and the neighboring mountains make it tempting to stay inside all day, particularly when accompanied with a perpetual après ski ambiance (and a Champagne vending machine). Whatever path you choose will lead you to luxury––just make sure to layer accordingly. In the meantime, here’s a deeper look at Hotel Talisa and its most requested room in Garth’s own words.

What’s the most requested room at Hotel Talisa?

Our Mountain View rooms are the most requested room type. The Mountain View guest rooms are nestled at the base of Vail Mountain overlooking the banks of Gore Creek. During the summer months, you can open your balcony door or window and listen to the river flow behind the hotel. Whether it is a Superior, Deluxe, or Suite, all guest rooms are beautifully appointed and have a similar look and feel.

My personal favorite Mountain View room is our Two-Bedroom Deluxe Suite. With a living room and dining area it provides just the right amount of extra space for a group or family. The master suite features a four-poster king bed and freestanding copper soaking tub with a balcony that overlooks the mountain.

What makes the room type so special?

The connection to nature is really what makes these rooms stand out. You’re steps away from a world-class meal, a nice glass of wine and all of our on-site entertainment, but thanks to the view, you feel like you’re in the woods. The sitting nook in each Mountain View room is a really special touch too; it’s a cozy place to relax in comfort any time of year and enjoy the view, a good book, or just a moment to yourself.

What is the usual rate?

Rates for a Mountain View Superior are seasonal and can start from around $479 and go to upwards of $1,500 during prime season.

What makes the property as a whole special?

Hotel Talisa is gleaming after a recently $85-million renovation that transformed all of our public spaces and 285-rooms. Designed by the acclaimed LEO A DALY, the rooms and common areas display contemporary décor with inspiration taken from the adventure provided by the surrounding mountains, local artisans and the area’s native Ute history. The result is a soothing midcentury modern retreat with artwork that reflects a sense of place, clean lines, gentle curves and subdued patterns with rich wood, stone and leather textures. Floor to ceiling windows and thoughtful use of lighting and natural materials really invite the outside into the resort at every turn.

We offer an array of activities and amenities to keep guests busy and pampered. An on-site lift makes the resort the area’s only true ski-in/ski-out luxury property. In addition to a 24-hour fitness center and spa, there are kids’ programs, yoga classes and seasonal activities and outings. The creek-side infinity pool and two hot tubs are open year round, as are the fire pits, which can help warm toes on chillier days.

As a member of the Luxury Collection, Hotel Talisa is part of an exclusive selection of world-class properties. Our location nestled at the base of one of the world’s premier mountain destinations makes us a destination not to be missed.

Tell us more about Vail as a unique destination.

Vail’s ability to blend adventure and retreat with luxury and beauty make it a unique destination with four seasons of fun. As a ski-in/ski-out resort with easy access to Gore Creek and hiking and biking, Hotel Talisa was developed to take advantage of the best Vail has to offer. In the winter, our onsite lift, Chair 20 provides access to 5,289 acres of skiable terrain including Vail’s legendary back bowls. The hotel sits on the banks of Gore Creek so you can walk out the door to catch trout in Gold Medal waters or just watch moose wander through the trees. The summer matches the incredible winter experience with cultural events and outdoor activities (where else can you spend a summer day hiking with llamas in the morning and catching an opera under the stars in the evening)? Bottom line, there is no better place to hit the slopes or the trail and relax and be pampered afterwards.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience at Hotel Talisa?

The Colorado Lamb Shank at Hotel Talisa’s restaurant Gessner is a personal favorite. It’s a hearty meal that is well-deserved after a day burning calories on the slopes or trail. If I’m looking for something lighter, the pheasant soup is a delicious classic.

This property is so unique in so many ways. What are some of the elements of Hotel Talisa that a guest might not find anywhere else?

We have the only Moët vending machine in the state of Colorado; Hotel Talisa also offers a daily champagne sabering followed by a complimentary tasting of Moët & Chandon champagne. We have a 58,000-square foot athletic club, the largest in Vail, offering daily classes from yoga and spinning to sports conditioning and fitness training.

Our Ski Concierge will store your boots and ski or snowboard equipment overnight and bring them to you by the fire each morning, just steps from our on-site lift. The Spa at Hotel Talisa offers a beautiful relaxation room overlooking Gore Creek; guests can come here to enjoy Colorado-inspired treatments including the Colorado Wildflower Scrub and massages using locally produced CBD oil.

Hotel Talisa also has an extensive pet program. Four-legged travelers can enjoy the hotel’s Pooch Pampering menu which offers toys and treats as well as in-room dining featuring housemade items from Gessner, like salmon and rice or pupcakes. Guests can also enjoy cocktails and dining in Hotel Talisa’s expansive and welcoming two-story Fireside Lounge where their pets are welcome as well.

Every day we offer something different, from build-your-own hot chocolate bars and live piano music with creative cocktails to s’mores butlers around the firepit and caricature artists. Our goal is to deliver moments worth collecting to guests every day they stay with us.