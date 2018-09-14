The Virgil Abloh x Moët & Chandon Collab is Iconic

With an impressive roster of collaborations already under his stylish belt, creative connoisseur Virgil Abloh shows no signs of slowing down. The Off-White founder nabbed the title of men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton earlier this year and since then has partnered with the likes of Serena Williams and Nike. The art of collaborating with celebrities and brands comes naturally for Abloh, as he is a true visionary, but not overnight. Over the past year Abloh and the House of Moët & Chandon have been working together to create an exclusive collection of custom designed bottles of Moët’s iconic Nectar Imperial Rosé.

As this is Abloh’s first-ever liquor brand collaboration, the limited edition bottles were crafted with both brands in mind; a perfect pairing. The bottle’s classic gold-labeled rosé has been reimagined in all white, featuring Abloh’s signature “DO NOT DROP” styling. The label is sophisticated and chic while achieving that specific edge that Abloh is celebrated for.

Beginning in October, Abloh will debut a limited number of 3L jeroboam bottles exclusively for friends and family, along with 750ml “ready-to-wear” bottles available in select cities and nationwide on Clos19.com.