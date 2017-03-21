For a limited time, experience the first-ever Liquid Platinum Margarita at Delilah in New York City. Those in-the-know can request one of the exclusive drinks until April 30th. Created by Delilah’s bartender Rael Petit, the $100 concoction includes Gran Patrón Platinum, edible silver flakes and rare rose water. Petit tops the drinks with an edible, marshmallow-flavored silver orchid.

This won’t be Delilah’s first unique cocktail. The bar’s menu includes drinks like the Lady Delilah, made with coconut milk saffron, lime juice, bols yoghurt and cinnamon cloves. The Liquid Platinum Margarita even swirls around by itself in the glass. Starting today, head to the Lower East Side spot to taste the ultra-luxe margarita for yourself—and to get a Boomerang.

Liquid Platinum Margarita

2 oz Platinum Patrón Tequila

1 oz Dolin

2 dash rose water

.25 oz agave syrup

.5 oz lime juice

Stir all ingredients with ice for 30 seconds then pour in a mixing glass.

In a mixing glass, add:

1 bar spoon edible platinum color

1 pinch xanthum gum

Stir for 10 seconds pour in your coupe glass. Garnish with an edible orchid using edible silver spray in marshmallow flavor.