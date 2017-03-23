French Riviera Travel Diary

View the gallery

The French Riviera is sprawling with dazzling coastlines, sun-soaked pebble beaches and charming cities nestled throughout it all. From Monaco to Cannes and Nice, there’s a diverse range of atmospheres that maintain an air of sophistication. Savor fresh king crabs from Kamchatka at a waterfront bistro in Monaco, stroll along the Promenade des Anglais in Old Nice and enjoy the magical nightlife of Cannes at a local bar. Some of the staples you’ll find along the French Riviera are fresh seafood, picturesque views and an endless flow of rosé.

Here, the king of rosé and owner of Whispering Angel Rosé Sacha Lichine takes us to his favorite spots as a local along the French Riviera. Click on the gallery to get inspired about your next trip to Monaco, Nice, Cannes and Antibes.