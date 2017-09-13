Kristin Cavallari’s Guide to Nashville

Like a great white shark or the Goodyear blimp, reality star Kristin Cavallari’s geographic moves are notorious and well documented. As a teen, she moved from the mountains of Denver, Colorado to the shores of Laguna Beach, California, where the producers of a new reality show on MTV called Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County soon cast her as the lightning rod new-girl-on-the-block. Then, five seasons into the Laguna spin-off The Hills, Cavallari reappeared, this time in Los Angeles as foil to Lauren Conrad, for whom she eventually took over as series narrator. These days, as a wife, mother, jewelry and shoe designer and cookbook author (her clean-eating guide True Roots hits shelves in April of next year) Cavallari may be far from the glare of a reality TV steady cam, but she’s just as mobile as ever. Earlier this summer, she and her husband, Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler relocated from Chicago to Nashville with her three small children. Here, the Tennessee transplant tells us how she’s been living the Music City lifestyle.

Cup of Joe: Crema.

Power Lunch: Cafe Roze.

Cocktail Hour: The roof at the Thompson or Urban Cowboy.

Retail Therapy: I love the antique shops off 8th Ave.

Field Trip: A frequent field trip with my kids is to the park off 12South then walking over to Las Paletas and getting popsicles. We haven’t ventured out to try any cultural spots yet!

Date Night: We love trying new spots all the time but two of our faves are Rolf and Daughters and 5th & Taylor.

Don’t Miss: Lower Broadway, a.k.a. Honky Tonk Highway! It’s perfect when friends come to visit

Hidden Gem: I love the Franklin Farmer’s Market. We’re there almost every weekend