Maye Musk might be the mother of famed entrepreneur Elon Musk, but the new face of CoverGirl has carved out her own success story. Mother to three and grandmother to 10, Musk is also an IMG supermodel with five decades in the industry, and an author and expert on all things wellness. Below, the top model shares her Tinseltown favorites:

Cup of Joe: I don’t go out for coffee often, but when I do, it would be Intelligentsia Coffee on Abbot Kinney in Venice. Delicious coffee, cool area and pleasant to walk around afterwards.

Power Lunch: Cecconi’s in West Hollywood. It’s always fun and the food is delicious. My favorite drink is rum and diet coke, however I don’t drive after a drink, so I would use a car service.

Field Trip: Little Beach House/Soho House in Malibu which is an hour away from me and my daughter is a member. It’s really beautiful,

by the water, and the people are nice. No photos are allowed so everyone can relax. My favorite dishes are their vegetable and fish dishes.

Date Night: As a grandma, my dates are usually my children and grandchildren. We like to go to Boa Steakhouse on Sunset Blvd. As it’s

a steakhouse, I order a steak, and take home half to enjoy the next day. I’m not a great cook but I love to eat and need to keep portions moderate to maintain my weight and good health.