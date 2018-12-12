Ask A Wedding Expert: Fitness Goals For Couples

Sometimes it’s easy to push your fitness and health goals to the back-burner when wedding plans become a reality. When planning for one of the most important days of your life, couples typically want to look and feel their best. The day may come to an end but those photos will stay with you forever. Which is why couples are looking for ways to push their fitness regimen up on their list of priorities during the wedding preparations. When time is of the essence, finding a workout routine that caters to a couple’s busy schedules and yields results is imperative.

V Shred offers online training programs designed to help people who need to add the fun back into their regimen while they might not have all the time in the world to train. And fun is exactly what spouses-to-be need at such a stressful juncture in their lives. V Shred provides a results-driven lifestyle change that you can maintain long after tying the knot. With a support network comprised of trusted, accredited advisors and virtual personal trainers, couples have the opportunity to both meet their fitness, nutrition, and goals as well as connect with their partner in a motivating setting pre-wedding.

Below, we chatted with V Shred Lead Trainer, Co-Founder and Instagram Guru, Vince Sant to see why he believes couples can find the time and energy to work out together before their wedding and see results.

Do you recommend couples work out together before their wedding?

Absolutely! When you are about to merge lives, it’s important to motivate one another mentally and physically. Committing to a healthy lifestyle and setting a fitness goal can really uplift and inspire confidence in a couple as they head into their wedding and early years of marriage. Let’s say a couple commits to transforming their bodies and diets together six months prior to their wedding. That journey creates new habits and a new lifestyle.

What are the benefits, in your opinion, to working out with your partner?

Aside from having a workout partner to hold you accountable, it’s fun! You can challenge one another and do exercises as a team. You have someone to play a fun sport or activity with such as tennis, racquetball, basketball, or running. It also bonds the couple and increases attraction.

How do you think couples can de-stress with exercise pre-wedding?

Countless research studies show that exercise is a highly beneficial stress release. Planning a wedding and merging lives while working and dealing with family input can be incredibly stressful. Since working out is something the couple can do together that gets them to fully focus on their breathing and bodies, they are able to destress. High intensity interval training (HIIT), is a fast, convenient way to workout together. It doesn’t require a gym membership and can be done at home. The last thing couples need is the added stress of rushing to a gym to make it to a class. 15 minutes of targeting HIIT is a major stress blaster.

Do you have any recommended workouts that you suggest to couples pre-wedding?

I created the V Shred workout because more and more people want workouts that are fun, convenient and deliver results, fast! Whatever the couple chooses as a workout both have to be on-board and into it. Also, couples dealing with pre-wedding demands need something they can do at home with little or no equipment.

I suggest couples who are looking to burn fat, tighten and tone try high intensity interval training (HIIT) and also make changes to their diet. A lot of people think they can work out but then drink alcohol and eat whatever they want. While metabolism does get stimulated with consistent daily exercise, you can’t do a HIIT workout and then eat a bag of chips while watching TV and expect results to be quick and sticky.

