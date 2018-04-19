You probably know Nashville-based, electro-indie duo Cherub from their breakout 2014 banger “Doses & Mimosas,” which topped the Hype Machine chart and raked in more than 5.4 million YouTube views. Now, the fun-loving act, comprised of Jordan Kelley and Jason Huber, is unveiling their single “All In,” their first new material since their 2016 album Bleed Gold, Piss Excellence. With a bouncy beat and dreamy vibe, “All In” offers Cherub’s signature funk with a commercial catchiness that the radio waves are sure to love.

On writing and recording the track, Kelley says, “This song was written and recorded, for the most part, in a little garage-turned-studio in our own backyard in Nashville, Tennessee. We wrote ‘All In’ and a handful of other tunes, with our good friend and now collaborator Mike Gibney while we were both on our ‘winter break’ from tour.” Huber echoes his musical partner, adding, “It was refreshing to take the time to dive in, as opposed to squeezing in studio sessions between days out on the road.”

Watch the party-inspired video for this infectious new track from Cherub below.