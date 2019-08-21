Inside an Exclusive Dinner With Dom Pérignon

Aboard Oceania’s Riviera, one word sums up the overall experience: decadent. The most common complaint from cruise travelers is the lack of quality in terms of food, beverage, and design. Oceania has made it their mission to rectify those problems and create a truly unique voyage, starting with their dining options. Boasting a variety of top restaurant choices from the Polo Grill to the ship’s Italian restaurant Toscana, there is something for every guest. But, for those looking for a truly unique culinary adventure, the Dom Pérignon Dinner at Oceania’s La Reserve is a once in a lifetime experience you won’t soon forget.

Conceived by the culinary team at La Maison Dom Pérignon and Oceania Cruises’ culinary team, this extraordinary six-course pairing menu highlights three of the 26 rare vintages of Dom Pérignon and is only available aboard Oceania’s Riviera and Marina ships or at the Moët & Chandon property. The dinner begins with a welcomed glass of Moët & Chandon, sister brand to Dom Pérignon, and a silver tray of passed hor d’oeuvres as guests are ushered to their seats for the evening. A menu detailing the pairings with tasting notes awaits each guest at their plate, giving depth to each individual course. Artfully plated dishes like Brittany Blue Lobster in Yellow Curry Broth with Coco Foam and Black Truffle Risotto with Aged Parmesan, accented with a dollop of gold leaf, come together with vintages from 2004, 2006, and 2009 to craft a one of a kind epicurean experience. White glove service streamlines the meal for an added layer of elegance.

The Chef and Head Sommelier are in attendance to guide guests through each dish and provide texture to the tasting notes. The intimacy of the venue in tandem with the open kitchen creates a looking glass into the inner workings of this spectacular meal.

The exclusive dining event is by reservation only and can be reserved for up to 24 guests.