Discover a Luxe New Hair Salon in Beverly Hills

“Totalee on the Alley Atelier ​has been the culmination of what I always thought a salon should be: creative, comfortable, luxurious, artistic and intimate,” says Lee Rittiner, the renowned global hair stylist of his just-opened jewel box boutique salon. Tucked into an exclusive nook in Beverly Hills complete with a hidden private entrance, Rittiner poured his blood, sweat and tears into the project, helping to design and even build the space.

“This ​was designed like a home​ where I can welcome clients,” he reveals about the salon, which is designed in neutral tones, inviting and luxurious. Rittiner explains that he created a place where he can be his most free and creative. “Without a sign, we incorporated black glass panels in our oversized iron door frame.”

With only four chairs in his shop, Rittiner enlists his color team and assistant stylists to provide the most undivided attention to clients, which include Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen. ​It’s his impressive product line, which includes cream elixir and shine mist, that keeps the who’s who returning for the attention their tresses require. His luxurious shampoos and conditioners are blended with a proprietary range of super nutrients and powerful essential oxygenated oil is formulated to manage care for the scalp and address and combat epigenetic factors, leaving clients’ manes looking shiny, healthy, luxurious and revitalized—from the first use and every use thereafter.

Main image courtesy of Lee Rittiner