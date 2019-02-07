The Ferrari Family Business

Rick Mancuso’s three children—Adam, Nick, and Cassie—have chosen to follow in their father’s footsteps and continue in the family business. The Mancuso family operates the venerable Ferrari Lake Forest, a 70,000-square-foot dealership stocked with the rarest and most expensive sports cars in the world.

Rick, a race car driver and third-generation dealer, launched the company in 1981. It garnered a reputation as the Chicago area’s go-to for luxury automobiles—just ask Michael Jordan. The basketball legend, like many pro athletes, augmented his collection there. Six months ago, the Mancusos made the switch to Ferraris only, making them one of only four exclusive Ferrari dealers in North America: Nick, also a racer like his father, serves as general sales manager. Cassie, the marketing and events director, says, “We are an Italian family working with one of the greatest Italian brands in history. It’s a dream.” As for Dad, at age 71, he’s still loving the ride.