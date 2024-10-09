Room Request! Park Hyatt Chicago

Located in the bustling Magnificent Mile neighborhood, the iconic Park Hyatt Chicago recently unveiled a $60 million redesign of its 146 guest rooms and 36 suites by design firm Anderson/Miller Ltd. Founder Jay Pritzker imagined a one-of-a-kind retreat that embodied understated luxury and served as a home away from home for guests. The reopened property stays true to this original mission, offering highly personalized service, art and design and exceptional food and wine. A refreshed lobby design, a vibrant new contemporary art program, updates to the hotel’s signature restaurant NoMI and enhancements to the NoMI Spa are all now on offer. The completely reimagined guestrooms (and 23 new suites) feature a cream-and-camel accent color palette, an integrated media hub with an advanced tablet system for guest service communication and in-room dining, bathrooms with retractable doors and triple-pane glass windows for a serene and quiet space.

NoMI restuarant immerses guests In a reimagined culinary and beverage experience with three distinct concepts, all featuring sweeping views of Chicago’s historic Water Tower and Lake Michigan. At NoMI Kitchen, diners can enjoy modern twists on Midwestern classics; NoMI Lounge is the ideal place to gather, with its sprawling bar, new beverage program and six-seat sushi counter; and new open-air terrace space, NoMI Garden boasts panoramic views. NoMI Spa has also unveiled a new treatment room and a new service menu including HydraFacial treatments.

DuJour spoke with the property’s general manager, Corinna Wenks, to discover what makes it so special.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Wellbeing Suite

What makes it so special?

Amidst the energy of downtown Chicago, the Wellbeing Suite stands out as a serene retreat in the heart of the city. Guests love the 830-square-foot sanctuary for its curated amenities, including green juices, infused waters and healthy snacks upon arrival. The suite’s standout feature is the Tonal smart-gym, which allows for a personalized workout experience without ever leaving the comfort of your room. The suite is also equipped with an AI-powered Bryte Balance Mattress that can be adjusted for firmness, silent wake assist, and even meditation, all through a simple app on your phone. The suite’s tranquil atmosphere is complemented by a sound machine, bath salts, and essential oils, creating an ideal environment for relaxation. Its thoughtful layout includes a separate living area with a queen sleeper sofa—perfect for families or those in need of extra space. The bathroom, inspired by high-end spas, features Le Labo amenities, a dual vanity, a deep freestanding soaking tub, and a rain shower. Every detail of the Wellbeing Suite is crafted with tranquility and convenience in mind, from a minifridge stocked with refreshing cool towels to the option of expanding into a two-bedroom suite, making it a versatile option for wellness-focused travelers.

What is the nightly rate for this suite?

$1,000-$1,250

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our guestroom bathrooms perfectly capture the hotel’s overall aesthetic—luxurious, elegant and timeless. The understated design exudes comfort and sophistication, complimented by Le Labo’s Bergamote amenities, deep freestanding tubs and state-of-the-art Toto technology. This thoughtful combination of elegance and warmth promises an inviting atmosphere that truly makes our guests feel at home.

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Through our partnership with Le Labo, guests at our hotel have the special opportunity to visit their boutique on Oak Street, the premier luxury shopping destination in downtown Chicago. By presenting their room key, guests receive a complimentary 5-Piece Discovery Set allowing them to experience and sample Le Labo’s exquisite and elegantly crafted perfumes. It’s a little luxury that adds an extra touch of refinement to their stay.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

Rooms with clear views of Lake Michigan—we truly have the best views in the city. There’s nothing quite like enjoying a morning cup of coffee while sitting on the window bench, gazing out at the lake. The combination of the serene lake view with the bustling cityscape below creates a unique contrast that makes you feel both connected and perfectly secluded. It’s an experience that guests often tell me is the highlight of their stay, whether they’re here for business or just a relaxing getaway.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Founded by Jay Pritzker in 1980, the hotel was designed to blend the elegance of a luxury hotel with the warmth of a private residence—a vision that has shaped every Park Hyatt around the world since. Located in the iconic Park Tower on Michigan Avenue, our hotel is not only an architectural masterpiece but also a cultural destination, showcasing an impressive art collection featuring works by artists like Richard Prince and Mary Weatherford.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

Our hotel and restaurant, NoMI, are situated alongside the iconic Water Tower, a symbol of Chicago’s rich history as the only building to survive the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Guests can enjoy the stunning views of this landmark from many of our guestrooms and suites, or they can choose a window seat at NoMI, where the floor-to-ceiling windows frame it perfectly.