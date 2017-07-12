The same people who brought us frozen hot chocolate, have given us a new ($1,000) reason to be excited for National Ice Cream Month this year around. At Serendipity 3—the famed NYC dessert parlor that’s attracted A-list fans like Marilyn Monroe, Andy Warhol and Beyonce—a new standard has been set for #Fancy ways to consume your favorite summertime dessert.

The Golden Opulence Sundae (which has to be ordered at least 48 hours in advance) consists of three scoops of Tahitian vanilla ice cream infused with Madagascar vanilla beans, covered in 23K edible gold, and placed in a Baccarat crystal goblet (that you get to take home with you). The dish is topped off with a drizzle of both the world’s most expensive chocolate (Amedei Porcelana) and the rarest chocolate (Amedei Chuao). The chef-d’oeuvre is also topped off with exotic candied fruit from Paris, Swiss chocolate truffles and a gold plated sugar orchid. Also, don’t forget about the tiny bowl of Grande Passion caviar on the side.

Finally, an 18K gold spoon is offered as the only utensil worthy enough to partake in this incredible indulgence—because: of course. Bon appetite.

Main Image: Liz Steger