Chantelle at 150: The Art of Intimate Evolution

For 150 years, Chantelle has traced the intimate contours of women’s lives. Founded in 1876 in the heart of France, the maison the brand began with a material invention: a two-way elastic knit that offered an alternative to the corset. Chantelle’s elastic knit was designed for movement and freedom, a principle that has guided every era since – from elastic tulle to seamless molded cups to ultra-stretch microfiber that supports the body, rather than constraining it. A century and a half later, Chantelle stands not only as a heritage brand, but as a living chronicle of how women have chosen to dress—and undress—for themselves.

“The Something More tagline organically grew out of conversations with countless women inside and outside the company,” says the brand’s U.S. CEO Sonja Winther “It sums up in two words what we’ve stood for—innovation, creativity, quality—and what we aspire to: more joy, love and respect.”

To mark its sesquicentennial, Chantelle isn’t looking backward with nostalgia so much as reframing its legacy through a distinctly modern lens. The anniversary arrives at a cultural moment when lingerie has shed its purely decorative past, emerging instead as a language of autonomy, comfort, and self-definition. Chantelle, long a quiet authority in the category, now finds itself at the center of that conversation.

The brand’s evolution has been as technical as it has been aesthetic. From pioneering elastic fabrics in the early 20th century to introducing seamless knit innovations that redefined everyday wear, Chantelle has consistently blurred the line between engineering and elegance. Its ateliers, still based in France, approach lingerie with a precision more akin to couture than mass production.

But if the house’s foundation lies in savoir-faire, its future is rooted in inclusivity and sustainability. Recent collections have expanded sizing and silhouettes, reflecting a broader, more honest spectrum of bodies. At the same time, Chantelle has committed to reducing its environmental footprint, integrating recycled materials and more responsible production practices—an effort that feels less like a marketing pivot and more like a natural extension of its enduring ethos: thoughtful design, made to last. There is, after all, something inherently timeless about a brand that understands its purpose so clearly: to support, to adapt and, above all, to endure. As it enters its next chapter, Chantelle doesn’t just celebrate 150 years of lingerie—it celebrates 150 years of women choosing themselves.