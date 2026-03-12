The Power Producer

Behind every striking campaign image, editorial or cinematic commercial lies a complex world of planning, coordination and creative orchestration. For Arzu Koçman, production is not simply logistics—it is an art form. Originally from Istanbul and now based in Los Angeles, Arzu Koçman has spent more than two decades balancing creativity with execution. Her career in film production and still photography has led to collaborations with leading global agencies, brands and publications. “Production is where creativity becomes real,” she says.

That philosophy eventually led her to establish Productionising, an independent, woman-owned production company specializes in both still photography and motion productions, offering comprehensive production management services from concept to final delivery. But the true distinction of Productionising lies in its ideas. Koçman has built the company on values often overlooked in high-pressure production environments—with vision, authenticity and a deep respect for the creative process and the people behind it. For her the result is a production culture where collaboration thrives and creativity unfolds with precision.

While photographers and fashion houses often receive the public credit, producers like Koçman orchestrate the invisible infrastructure that makes these images possible. A single fashion shoot may involve dozens of collaborators—from photographers and stylists to lighting technicians, caterers and location managers—and it falls to the production company to synchronize every moving piece. Koçman’s approach is rooted in what many producers call “creative logistics”: protecting the artistic vision while solving real-world challenges. Weather changes, location permits, model availability and tight deadlines all require constant adjustment, and the producer acts as both strategist and problem-solver.