See Inside a $22 million Residence at the Baccarat Hotel

Before Midtown’s Baccarat Hotel and Residences opened in 2015, it was safe to assume the 50-story namesake of a French manufacturer of fine crystal chandeliers wouldn’t skimp on the interior. Within six months of hitting the market, half of the residential units had been snapped up sight unseen.

They didn’t disappoint. Today, just two of the Baccarrat residences are up for grabs – including this $22 million Douglas Elliman listing, designed by Cheryl Eisen at Interior Marketing Group. While the 14-foot windows and gobsmacking views spanning the World Trade Center and Central Park are the crowning jewel of this 4-bedroom, 4,557-square-foot glass castle on the 47th floor, the Baccarat chandelier illuminating the foyer is hard to ignore. Nearly every surface in the home reflects some precious material, with iceberg-white granite countertops and glass cabinets in the kitchen, bathrooms outfitted in Siberian polished marble, down to Baccarat crystal doorknobs.

Along with a catalog’s worth of Baccarat glass, the home comes 24-hour access to hotel hospitality. Amenities include the Spa de La Mer, which exclusively dispenses kelp-based La Mer products and, naturally, crystal facials, and an indoor cabana-lined swimming pool. For dining options, however, residents may have to venture outside the building: the shuttered Chevalier restaurant space remains unoccupied.