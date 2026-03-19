Dior Pops Up At South Coast Plaza

Celebrating the launch of Jonathan Anderson’s collections for Dior, South Coast Plaza’s iconic Jewel Court has been transformed into an emblematic visual pop-up. This space is reimagined as a joyful homage to the Dior archives; immersive scenography playfully reinterprets the boxes from the very first boutique, known as Colifichets. The gray packaging pays tribute to the signature color of 30 Montaigne and fills the exterior and interior of the central court in eye-catching towers, some with men’s and qomen’s accessories displayed inside. Exterior boxes that envelop the central court are illuminated and playfully filled with iconic Dior accessories from the new collections. In the center of the space, three mannequins dressed as bellboys carry towers, creating an immersive and eye-catching scene. Throughout the pop-up, the women’s and men’s universes come together, heritage and future merge, and the new Dior look comes to life. Iconic new styles designed by Jonathan Anderson, including the reinvented Lady Dior, the Dior Book Tote embroidered with the covers of literary classics, the Dior Bow bags, the revisited Dior Normandie bags, Dior Roadie shoes, Dior Archie loafers and, of course, a selection of key ready-to-wear and fine jewelry pieces, are on display within the space.

Special animations bring a personal touch to the collection for clients. These experiences embody Jonathan Anderson’s new creative vision. One game, Try Your Luck, plays off Monsieur Dior’s superstitious outlook. Each guest will open a special surprise upon arrival to test their fortune for a chance to win a prize. Three special personalization animations will also be available. One offering, a special perfumed ceramic with a customizable ribbon, is inspired by the new packaging and Gris Gris universe. Inspired by elements from the collection, a mini notebook and a bookmark offer clients the opportunity to create a unique memoir.