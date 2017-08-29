Marc Jacobs Debuts Eau So Decadent Fragrance

On September 15th, Marc Jacobs will release its newest fragrance, Marc Jacobs Decadence Eau So Decadent.

The third installment in the wildly popular Decadence fragrance collection will come in the classic, luxe bottle, this time in a powdery blue shade with a pale pink and blue snakeskin cap. The new look reflects the lighter, more feminine scent: a new spin on the opulent original Decadence fragrance. Developed by master perfumer Annie Buzantian, the scent mixes juicy fruits, lush florals and sensual amber for a youthful, feminine version of the sophisticated, glamorous scent. Alasdair McLellan photographed the global print campaign, starring the fresh faces of young models Kim Turnbull, Issy Boreman and Kesewa Aboah.

The fragrance will be available at Nordstrom and Macy’s this fall.