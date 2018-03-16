Goop’s Top 5 Bath Soaks

A hot bath can be a panacea for a variety of ailments—soothing tired muscles, quieting a busy mind—and Gwyneth Paltrow hopes to make your next bath even more of a healing experience with the launch of goop bath soaks. The five soaks combine various salts, oils and minerals, utilizing Eastern and Western herbal traditions to turn a home bath into a spa treatment. The G.Nite formula mixes valerian root and Australian sandalwood to calm restlessness and prepare for bedtime. The Martini de-stresses the mind and melts tension in the neck and shoulders with a concoction of Himalayan pink salt and chia seed oil. Add Phys. Ed. to a post-workout bath to relax an overworked body. For a full-body refresh, try G.Tox, with glacial marine clay and activated charcoal to remove grime and pollutants. And finally, for a sick day, choose Nurse! to comfort the body when you’re under the weather and to help promote sleep when you need it most. “Each soak is extraordinary in its own right,” says Paltrow in a statement. “We sourced the most powerful active ingredients we could find, from rare salt to miracle-working botanicals. They’re seriously life-changing.”

Main image: Bath Soaks, $35, goop, goop.com.